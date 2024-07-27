Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

