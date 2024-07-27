Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 194,821 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 194,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 672.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 705,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 613,882 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.6% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,210,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 183,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 355,005 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

