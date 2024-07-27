Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,813 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $55.29 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

