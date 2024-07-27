Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 693.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

JHX stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 38.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

