Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in TrueCar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TrueCar by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TrueCar by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

TRUE stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.88. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

