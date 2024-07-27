Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 588.27%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline purchased 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

