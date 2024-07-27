Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,884 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 56,937 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,306,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CLDT opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $438.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.