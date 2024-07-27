Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.60. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Free Report ) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

