Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 84,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Towerview LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $26.42 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

