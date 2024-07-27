Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

