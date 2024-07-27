Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth $1,301,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 149.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 12.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 349,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 353.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $133.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

