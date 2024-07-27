Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,891 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 183.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Manitowoc by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $461.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.91. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

