Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,164 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $672.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

