Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,885 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,885 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AESI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,963,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,900 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,795,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 637,249 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AESI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,175,427.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,051,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,167,215.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,175,427.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,051,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,167,215.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

