Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 49.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 825,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 425,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.57.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

