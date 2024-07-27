Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Olin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Olin by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

NYSE:OLN opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

