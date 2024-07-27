Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 116,570 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 116,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,965,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,948,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.

On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,825.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.25 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

