Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 116,570 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 116,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,965,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,948,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,825.22.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.
  • On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.
  • On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20.
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $362,226.61.
  • On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $311,701.68.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.25 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.