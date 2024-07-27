Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,513 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its stake in Sabre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 16,167,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sabre by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,546,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,403,000 after acquiring an additional 250,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Sabre Stock Up 0.9 %

SABR opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.