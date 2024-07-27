Sanj K. Patel Sells 136,124 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,257.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KNSA opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 237.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

