Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 243,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 373,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$124.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.90 million during the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 687.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

