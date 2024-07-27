Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Given New $14.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.48% from the company’s current price.

SVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of SVV stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 495,482 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 160,176 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

