Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Position Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.16. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O'hara acquired 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

