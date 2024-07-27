Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $412.86

Shares of Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.86 ($5.34) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.43). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 419 ($5.42), with a volume of 39,551 shares.

Science Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 437.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 412.86. The company has a market capitalization of £191.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,491.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

Get Science Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Group

In other news, insider Daniel Edwards sold 71,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.00), for a total value of £332,534.88 ($430,076.15). Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.