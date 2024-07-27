Scotiabank Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $200.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHKP. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

CHKP opened at $182.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $125.68 and a 1 year high of $184.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 28,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

