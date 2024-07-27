Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 278,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 502,612 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $14.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

