Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $425.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $465.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.53.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

