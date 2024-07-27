Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,571,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,605,000 after buying an additional 83,842 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,385,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,190,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,800,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,605,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 778,355 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT
In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBRA
Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance
SBRA stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.
Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.
Sabra Health Care REIT Profile
As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sabra Health Care REIT
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- About the Markup Calculator
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.