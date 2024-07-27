Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,571,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,605,000 after buying an additional 83,842 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,385,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,190,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,800,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,605,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 778,355 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

