Sei Investments Co. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,241,000 after buying an additional 225,464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after acquiring an additional 233,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 309,261 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.76. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

