Sei Investments Co. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

