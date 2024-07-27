Sei Investments Co. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,987 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 119,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Bilibili Stock Performance

BILI opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

