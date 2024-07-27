Sei Investments Co. Sells 20,285 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

