Sei Investments Co. Sells 484 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

CG opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,113,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,105,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,468,847 shares of company stock worth $51,024,340 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

