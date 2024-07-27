Sei Investments Co. Takes $1.65 Million Position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Radius Recycling stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $513.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

