Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 1,554,374 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,994,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,455,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,495,000 after buying an additional 658,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

Sempra stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $80.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

