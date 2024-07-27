ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $820.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $833.57.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $827.85 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $744.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $750.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

