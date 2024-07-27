ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $850.00 at JMP Securities

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $825.00 to $850.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.57.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $827.85 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33. The company has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

