ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $860.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $830.00 to $860.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.57.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $827.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $750.93. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

