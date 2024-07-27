ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $880.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $850.00 to $880.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.57.

NYSE NOW opened at $827.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $744.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,034,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

