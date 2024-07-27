ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $833.57.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $827.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $744.03 and a 200 day moving average of $750.93. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

