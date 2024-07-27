SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,602 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE CYH opened at $5.09 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $707.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

View Our Latest Report on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.