SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $148,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after buying an additional 178,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. CL King started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total transaction of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $300.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $301.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.41. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.