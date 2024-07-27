SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,326 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

ALLO stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $627 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.