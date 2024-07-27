SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $23.60 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a PE ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.44%.

Calavo Growers Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.