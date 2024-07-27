SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in RXO by 106,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in RXO by 2,235.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RXO by 2,008.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RXO by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.22, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.50 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 105,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $2,108,654.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,280,434 shares in the company, valued at $346,818,310.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 105,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,263. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

