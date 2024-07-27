SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $4,348,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $788,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.74.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

