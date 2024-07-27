SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 369.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $52.91 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

