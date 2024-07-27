SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,290 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $13.97 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

