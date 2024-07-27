Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Shell by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

