Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) traded down 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 10,523,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 4,762,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Shield Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About Shield Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.