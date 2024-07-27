Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) traded down 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 10,523,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 4,762,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
Shield Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £16.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
About Shield Therapeutics
Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.
