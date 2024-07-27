Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOP. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Shopify stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

